The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented three businesses in Waverly with Progress Awards. The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Program is excited to welcome these businesses to our community.
The Ambassadors presented the Waverly Health Center with a Progress Award to recognize new WHC CEO, Matt Johnson, and for the completion of the new Emergency Department and Christophel Clinic. Matt Johnson started with WHC in January of this year. Johnson previously served as CEO with MercyOne Centerville Medical Center since April 2019, and Cherokee Regional Medical Center before that.
The Waverly Health Center is in the process of a major campus renovation and expansion project. The expansion houses the new Emergency Department and the new location for the Christophel Clinic. Patients seeking either emergency care or attending appointments at Christophel Clinic will now use the new blue entrance located on the corner of Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. Construction will continue through 2022 as the Waverly Health Center completes their project. Learn more about the project here: https://www.facebook.com/Waverly-Health-Center-Building-for-You-109837104029949.
The Ambassadors presented a First Dollar Award to All In Mentoring (AIM). All In Mentoring is a school-based one-on-one mentoring non-profit which began operating in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District earlier this school year.
Their mission is to invest in intergenerational mentoring relationships that create confident & compassionate individuals. The Ambassadors also recognized AIM for the recent hiring of their Executive Director, Kori Chamberlain. Chamberlain has worked in various nonprofit organizations over the past 10 years. She studied Social Work at Wartburg College and has worked with child and family-focused organizations ever since.
Kori has experience with mentoring as a former program manager with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Waverly. When the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa Executive Board announced they would cease operations at the end of August 2020, AIM was created by a steering committee of local former Bigs, school officials, and community leaders to fulfill the much-needed mentoring program in Waverly. To learn more about AIM, visit their website: https://allinmentoring.org/.
The Ambassador Committee present a Progress Award to the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundations for the recent hiring of their Executive Director, Don Meyer.
Meyer started with the foundation in October following his retirement from Wartburg College as a gift officer. The W-SR Community Schools Foundation serves as a catalyst to expand and enhance educational experiences and opportunities for students, staff, and residents of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District. Founded in 2000 by Jim Hurley and local citizens, the W-SR Community Schools Foundation began with the Go-Hawk Scholarship program to support graduating seniors continuing their education.
In 2017, under the leadership of Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, the scope of the foundation added teacher grants and an endowment. Governed by an 11-member volunteer board of directors, it operates as a separate 501©(3) organization from the school district.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
