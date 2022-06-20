Waverly, IA – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented a Progress Award to an area business and also welcomed a new business to Waverly with a ribbon cutting and First Dollar Award presentation.
The Ambassadors presented a Progress Award to New Day Dairy GuestBarn, located outside of Clarksville. New Day Dairy GuestBarn was recently presented with the 2022 Outstanding Lodging Award from Travel Iowa! The New Day Dairy GuestBarn offers a one-of-a-kind vacation rental on a working family dairy farm where you can “sleep with the cows.” The GuestBarn operates similar to a Bed & Breakfast with continental breakfast provided in the common loft space where you can view 150 cows enjoying life in the barn through two large loft windows. Each stay includes an introductory tour and a farewell tour in the Barn. You can pet a cow, grab a cow selfie, maybe even name a calf if one is born during your stay, and ask all your questions! Visit their website for more information, www.newdaydairy.com.
The Ambassadors also held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award to Newy’s Moto, located at 205 E. Bremer Ave. Newy’s Moto sells a variety of EBikes, having access to 10 different electric bike brands including: Sondors, Stealth, Phantom, EMojo, Fuell, Fantic, Intense, Huffy, QuietKat and Monday Motorbikes. Newy’s Moto has had a store in Denver, Iowa for several years and recently relocated to Waverly in order to grow their business in a bigger space. They also offer parts & accessories for UTVs/ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles and more.
Visit their website for more information on their products, www.newysmoto.com.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.