The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting them with a First Dollar Award, and also presented two local businesses with Progress Awards.
The Ambassadors presented Chris Corson, owner of Next 2 New Auto Detailing at 900 Adams Parkway #9, with a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of his auto detailing business. Chris offers interior cleaning, exterior cleaning, or a combination of both for automobiles, boats, and more. You can find more information about Next 2 New Auto Detailing on the website, https://thenext2new.com/.
The Ambassadors presented Cedar Valley Hospice (Waverly location) at 209 20th St. NW with a Progress Award as they welcome Taylor Kramer as the new Clinical Services Manager. She is a nurse with 10 years of geriatric nursing experience as well as Director of Nursing in a skilled nursing center. Cedar Valley Hospice is committed to making each moment matter for its clients and their families. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.cvhospice.org/.
The Ambassadors presented Monica Severson of Mid-Iowa Group – Thrivent Financial at 112 W. Bremer Ave. Suite F with a Progress Award for moving her offices to a new location. Monica has served as a Thrivent Financial professional for seven years. In addition to her business here, she volunteers for many non-profits in the area including the Waverly Exchange Club, Bremer County Relay for Life Committee, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. For more information, please visit her website at https://connect.thrivent.com/monica-severson.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, and recruiting new members to the organization.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.