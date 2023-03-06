The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented one local business with a Progress Award and also held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting them with a First Dollar Award.
The Ambassadors presented Flourish Beauty Co. at 207 W. Bremer Avenue with a Progress Award to celebrate their move to this new location in December 2022. Flourish had previously been in business at another location in town, and they renovated this beautiful space as well as adding a new stylist to their team. You can find more information about Flourish or make an appointment on their website, https://m.facebook.com/flourishbeautycowaverly/.
The Ambassadors presented Justin Henry, owner of the Henry ESP, with a First Dollar Award and a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the business at 195 20th St. NW Suite C. Justin opened this location in July 2022, and he provides screen printing as well as embroidery services. Henry ESP is also one of the newest members of the Chamber of Commerce. For more information or to place an order, please visit their website at www.henryesp.com.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, and recruiting new members to the organization.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.