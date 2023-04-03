– The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting them with a First Dollar Award, and also presented one local business with a Progress Award.
The Ambassadors presented Paul and Mary Leisinger, owners of Haven at the Fox at 1900 Heritage Way, with a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their coffee shop in January 2023. They serve a large variety of drinks as well as homemade pastries and other breakfast items from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. every day. You can find more information about Haven at the Fox on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/haven.coffee.roasters.
The Ambassadors presented Rada Manufacturing at 905 Industrial St., with a Progress Award as they celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary in 2023. Those present to receive the award include Sandra Rada-Aleff and Sarah Scott of the Rada family, Gary Nelson, CEO, and Phil Jones, current president. Rada stands out in the industry for its 100% Made in the USA products, lifetime guarantee, and fundraising program. For more information or to place an order, please visit their website at www.radacutlery.com.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, and recruiting new members to the organization.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.