The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented one local church with a Progress Awards and also held ribbon cuttings for two new businesses in Waverly, presenting them with First Dollar Awards.

The Ambassadors presented Trinity United Methodist Church at 1400 W. Bremer Avenue with a Progress Award to celebrate their current pastor, Kwang Song, who was appointed to pastor the church in July 2022. He attended seminary in Chicago, IL, and served the Korean United Methodist Church in Iowa City prior to serving in Waverly. You can find more information about the church on their website, www.trinitywaverly.org.