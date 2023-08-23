The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented two local businesses with Progress Awards and held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting them with a First Dollar Award.
The Ambassadors presented Cindi Zelle, owner of the Bremer House rental at 610 E. Bremer Ave., with a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for the opening of her new vacation rental. The beautifully remodeled home accommodates 10 guests in beds and up to 18 guests with pull out arrangements and sofas. You can find more information about The Bremer House at the website, https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/496524.
The Ambassadors presented Chris Miller of Fareway Stores at 222 W. Bremer Ave. with a Progress Award for his hiring as the new Assistant Grocery Manager at the Waverly location. Fareway offers in store shopping and grocery pickup as well. For more information, please visit their website, https://www.fareway.com/stores/store/39.
The Ambassadors presented Ryan Frerichs, President of Meyer Pharmacy at 110 10th St. SW with a Progress Award for the celebration of the pharmacy’s 110th year in business. Meyer Pharmacy is open 7 days a week and offers free delivery, mail, or pickup for your convenience. For more information, please visit their website at https://meyerpharmacy.com/.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, and recruiting new members to the organization.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.