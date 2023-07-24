The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented one local business with a Progress Award and held a ribbon cutting for two new businesses in Waverly, presenting them with First Dollar Awards.
The Ambassadors presented Kelly Moeller, Tonya Derner, and Heather Bruess, co-owners of Moe & Arrow Boutique at 1810 Fourth St. SW, with a Progress Award for adding Tonya and Heather as new co-owners this year. Moe & Arrow is a charming boutique dedicated to hand-picking inclusive and high quality clothing to make you feel beautiful inside and out. You can find more information about Moe & Arrow on the website, https://moeandarrowboutique.com/.
The Ambassadors presented Mitch Hall of Dark Circus Tattoo at 104 E. Bremer Ave. with a First Dollar Award for opening his new business in the Waverly Main Street district. Dark Circus Tattoo strives for a great customer experience in a clean shop. For more information, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093603954702.
The Ambassadors presented Ty Tatroe of Blastin’ Bins, 215 Third St. NE with a First Dollar Award for the opening of his new business. Blastin’ Bins is a new garbage bin cleaning, sanitizing, and deodorizing service available for one-time service or on a monthly or quarterly schedule. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.blastinbins.com/.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, and recruiting new members to the organization.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.