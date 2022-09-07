Waverly, IA – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held ribbon cuttings for two new businesses in Waverly and presented each with a First Dollar Award.

The Ambassadors presented a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for Wolffpack Wellness, PLLC. Wolffpack Wellness, located at 123 2nd St. NE, is a new Wellness practice that utilizes the John F. Barnes’ Myofascial Release Approach. Owner, Jonathan Wolff, is a licensed physical therapist with a goal of helping people with chronic and unexplained pain to feel better. New clients can make an appointment for a 60 minute hands-on treatment where Wolff will evaluate and discover past surgeries, injuries, and traumas in order to facilitate the best treatment plan. The John F. Barnes’ Myofascial Release Approach® is considered to be the ultimate therapy that is safe, gentle and consistently effective in producing results that last. Wolff’s goal is to help clients return to a pain free, active lifestyle. For more information, visit his website: www.wolffpackwellness.com.