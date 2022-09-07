Waverly, IA – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held ribbon cuttings for two new businesses in Waverly and presented each with a First Dollar Award.
The Ambassadors presented a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for Wolffpack Wellness, PLLC. Wolffpack Wellness, located at 123 2nd St. NE, is a new Wellness practice that utilizes the John F. Barnes’ Myofascial Release Approach. Owner, Jonathan Wolff, is a licensed physical therapist with a goal of helping people with chronic and unexplained pain to feel better. New clients can make an appointment for a 60 minute hands-on treatment where Wolff will evaluate and discover past surgeries, injuries, and traumas in order to facilitate the best treatment plan. The John F. Barnes’ Myofascial Release Approach® is considered to be the ultimate therapy that is safe, gentle and consistently effective in producing results that last. Wolff’s goal is to help clients return to a pain free, active lifestyle. For more information, visit his website: www.wolffpackwellness.com.
The Ambassadors presented Dale Howard Auto Center of Waverly with a Progress Award and held a ribbon cutting to welcome the car dealership to town. They sell new & used vehicles, and also have a service center at the dealership located at 2320 5th Ave. NW, in Waverly. Dale Howard Auto purchased Krueger Auto Truck & Villa in late 2021. They have been a successful family-owned dealership in Iowa Falls for over 45 years, and recently started looking to expand into other markets and grow their company. Waverly seemed like a good fit for the company when Krueger Auto decided it was time to sell, and they are looking forward to working with the Waverly & surrounding communities. You can find more information on their website, www.dalehowardwaverly.com.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.