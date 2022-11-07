Waverly, IA – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented two local businesses with Progress Awards and also held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting it with a First Dollar Award.

The Ambassadors presented CUSB Bank with a Progress Award celebrating their new location serving the Waverly community at 933 16th Street SW. The branch manager, Rene Wedeking, is looking forward to being a party of the Waverly community You can find more information on their website, https://www.cusb.com/location/waverly.aspx.