Waverly, IA – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented two local businesses with Progress Awards and also held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting it with a First Dollar Award.
The Ambassadors presented CUSB Bank with a Progress Award celebrating their new location serving the Waverly community at 933 16th Street SW. The branch manager, Rene Wedeking, is looking forward to being a party of the Waverly community You can find more information on their website, https://www.cusb.com/location/waverly.aspx.
The Ambassadors presented Baker Enterprises (2504 East Bremer Ave.) with a Progress Award celebrating the new location for this family owned and operated contracting business in Waverly. Blake Baker, Lead Estimator/Project Manager for the business, received the award, and the business anticipates serving Waverly and Northeast Iowa from its new location for many years to come. For more information, visit http://bakerenterprisesinc.com.
The Ambassadors presented a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for Highpoint Land Company (513 West Bremer Ave.). Iowa Land Specialist Tanner Knowlton is a native of Northeast Iowa who attended the University of Northern Iowa and graduated with bachelor degrees in both Real Estate and Finance with an emphasis in Personal Wealth Management. Growing up in Northeast Iowa has instilled a tremendous work ethic in Tanner as well as a passion for friends, family, and the outdoors. For more information, visit the website: www.highpointlandcompany.com.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, and recruiting new members to the organization.