The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented a Progress Award to two area businesses. They also presented a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for a new business in Waverly.
The Ambassadors presented a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for ChillAxe Waverly. ChillAxe, located at 122 E. Bremer Ave., is a new axe throwing venue in Waverly. Owners Simon & Autumn Cudlip, also own and operate TeeUp Waverly, an indoor golf simulator located in the same building. After opening TeeUp, Cudlips saw an opportunity to offer another unique entertainment option to Waverly. Visit www.chillaxewaverly.com for more information or to book your session. You can also follow them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/chillaxewaverly.
The Ambassadors presented a Progress Award to Noel Fry and his staff at Noel Fry State Farm. Fry recently relocated his agency from Village Square Shopping Center to downtown Waverly and is now located at 201 E. Bremer Ave. Fry had been in his previous location for 6 years and is looking forward to being in the downtown district. State Farm offers Auto, Homeowners, Condo, Renters, Personal Articles, Business, Life, and Health Insurance. View their website for more information, https://www.noelfry.com. You can also follow them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/Fryagencyinc.
The Ambassador Committee presented a Progress Award to the new owners of B & J Flooring, located at 112 W. Bremer Ave, Suite D. Joel & Julie Pietig recently purchased the business from Brad & Janean Young. B & J Flooring sells and installs all flooring products. They also sell kitchen & bath cabinets, as well as solid surface and laminate countertops. For more information view their facebook page, www.facebook.com/BandJFlooringWaverly.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.