The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented a Progress Award to two area businesses. They also presented a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for a new business in Waverly.

The Ambassadors presented a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for ChillAxe Waverly. ChillAxe, located at 122 E. Bremer Ave., is a new axe throwing venue in Waverly. Owners Simon & Autumn Cudlip, also own and operate TeeUp Waverly, an indoor golf simulator located in the same building. After opening TeeUp, Cudlips saw an opportunity to offer another unique entertainment option to Waverly. Visit www.chillaxewaverly.com for more information or to book your session. You can also follow them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/chillaxewaverly.