The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting them with a First Dollar Award.
The Ambassadors presented Breanna Geweke and Jodi Reitmajer, owners of Bloom Beauty and Wellness at 2024 3rd Ave. NW Suite C, with a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their spa. Breanna is a licensed esthetician and Jodi is a licensed massage therapist, and they offer a wide variety of services to meet their clients’ needs. You can find more information about Bloom Beauty & Wellness on the website, www.bloomwaverly.com.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, and recruiting new members to the organization.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.