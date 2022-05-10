Waverly — The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented two local businesses with Progress Awards and also welcomed two new businesses to Waverly with ribbon cuttings and First Dollar Award presentations.
The Ambassadors presented the Golden Thistle Home & Gifts, located at 114 E. Bremer Ave., with a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting. While the Golden Thistle has been a downtown staple in Waverly for several years, new owner, Sherry Bormann, recently purchased and re-opened the store in March 2022. Sherry purchased the business from previous owner, Nette Schreen, and plans to build on the legacy Nette created while also bringing her own personal style to the store. Sherry has years of retail experience and is thrilled to finally be living out her dream of owning her own store. The Golden Thistle carries a wide variety of home décor and gifts including florals, handbags, lamps, furniture, baby toys, pet items and more! The store is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 to 3 p.m. Follow them on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/goldenthistle.
The Ambassadors also a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award to Bobby Hart DesignFarm, located at 106 Second St. SE. Bobby & Megan (Hart) Sobczak are experienced artists who recently opened up an art studio in downtown Waverly. You may have seen their work in murals located throughout Waverly at the Dirty Dog, the Pour House, Waverly Shell Rock’s Performance Center, and more. DesignFarm offers youth art lessons on Wednesdays and Thursdays for ages 7 and up and they plan to offer two summer camps. In addition, they offer private art classes, as well as painting parties for children and adults. They’ve partnered with fellow Waverly businesses, such as Get Roasted, to offer fun group classes. Follow them on Facebook for more information on classes and upcoming events, https://www.facebook.com/DesignFarmWaverly.
The Ambassadors then presented a Progress Award to Stacy Hoard, new store manager at the Waverly Hy-Vee, located at 1311 Fourth St. SW. Hoard has been with Hy-Vee for 28 years and feels fortunate for the many opportunities she’s been provided with as the company is known for promoting within. Hoard’s Hy-Vee career began in 1995 as a part-time delicatessen clerk at the "Ankeny no. 1" location. Not long after, she moved to Overland Park, Kansas as a full-time department clerk and shortly thereafter became the department manager. She transferred to department clerk and shortly thereafter became the department manager. She transferred to Albert Lea, Minnesota, for a short time, and then returned to the Leawood, Kansas location for about a year. She spent the next 12 years moving around the Kansas City area stores in various management positions, including Human Resources, Delicatessen manager and Bakery manager before moving back to Charles City, as the Manager of Perishables in 2009. She held this position while completing Hy-Vee University Retail Services, Dale Carnegie and then Business Leadership before being promoted to store manager in Waverly. Hy-Vee is known for their customer service with “a helpful smile in every aisle,” as well as their Fuel-saver program. Fuel-saver members earn rewards for shopping everyday items in the store and pharmacy to save money on groceries and gas. So far in 2022, members have saved $21, 862,711! Visit their website for more information, https://www.hy-vee.com/.
The Ambassador Committee also visited Soifer Family McDonald’s this month to hold a ribbon cutting for the largest PlayPlace structure in Iowa. McDonald’s, located at 1203 Fourth St. SW, began remodeling their restaurant and PlayPlace area in early 2020, shortly before the COVID pandemic shut down dine in eating. Although the restaurant portion was able to open after several weeks, the PlayPlace remained closed until April 2022 in compliance with health guidelines. Since opening, the PlayPlace has been busy with excited kids and parents. Soifer Family McDonald’s owns and operates 17 restaurants throughout Northeast Iowa. For more information view their website, https://soiferfamilymcdonalds.com/.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community. For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.