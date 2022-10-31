Waverly, IA – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented one local church and one local business with Progress Awards and also held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting it with a First Dollar Award.

The Ambassadors presented St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School (301 1st Street NW) with a Progress Award celebrating their 150th year serving the Waverly community. Their celebrations have included former pastors returning to preach and fundraising to support missions and the St. Paul’s Lutheran School. You can find more information on their website, https://www.stpaulswaverly.org/.