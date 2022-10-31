Waverly, IA – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented one local church and one local business with Progress Awards and also held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting it with a First Dollar Award.
The Ambassadors presented St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School (301 1st Street NW) with a Progress Award celebrating their 150th year serving the Waverly community. Their celebrations have included former pastors returning to preach and fundraising to support missions and the St. Paul’s Lutheran School. You can find more information on their website, https://www.stpaulswaverly.org/.
The Ambassadors presented Dairy Queen (122 4th Street SW) with a Progress Award celebrating the new owners of the Waverly store. Hellman’s Dairy Queen has purchased the Waverly Dairy Queen, and they also own several other Dairy Queen locations, including Waterloo and Charles City. They retained several employees and have served Waverly well in their first summer here. For more information, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pages/Dairy-Queen/109411102430440.
The Ambassadors presented a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for Mac’s Lucky Bins (104 East Bremer Ave.). This new discount bin store has opened on Main Street with each day offering a different sale price. New items arrive each week! For more information, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TracySteenDavisMcNamara.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber, and serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.