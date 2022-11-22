Waverly, IA – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented two local businesses with Progress Awards and also held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting it with a First Dollar Award.
The Ambassadors presented United Equipment Accessories, Inc. (UEA) with a Progress Award celebrating their 70th year in business at 2103 East Bremer Avenue. As a family business, UEA is proud to be a part of the Waverly community for the past 70 years, serving their employees, community, and customers worldwide. You can find more information on their website, https://www.uea-inc.com/.
The Ambassadors presented Crosspoint Church with a Progress Award celebrating the launch of its School of Arts in October 2022 at 215 3rd Street NW. Pastor Fisher Woodley, Executive Director of the School of Arts, received the award. He reports that the school currently has approximately 100 students from ages 6 to 60’s, and they currently offer lessons in voice, piano, guitar, bass, and ukulele. For more information or to sign up for lessons, visit https://www.crosspointwaverly.com/soa.
The Ambassadors presented a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for the screen-printing business Wear It, LLC, located at 215 3rd Street NW. Amy Epley and her husband Kenny received the award for their business, and they are excited to serve the Waverly community. For more information, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wearitllc.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, and recruiting new members to the organization.