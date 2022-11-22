Waverly, IA – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented two local businesses with Progress Awards and also held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting it with a First Dollar Award.

The Ambassadors presented United Equipment Accessories, Inc. (UEA) with a Progress Award celebrating their 70th year in business at 2103 East Bremer Avenue. As a family business, UEA is proud to be a part of the Waverly community for the past 70 years, serving their employees, community, and customers worldwide. You can find more information on their website, https://www.uea-inc.com/.