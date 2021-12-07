The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented First Dollar Awards and held ribbon cuttings for three new businesses in Waverly. The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Program is excited to welcome these businesses to our community.
The Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award to Z’s Pizza and Diner located at 211 W. Bremer Ave. Z’s Pizza & Diner, formerly located in Cedar Falls, is a family style restaurant that started in the early 1970s.
Owners Chris and Joy Carney recently decided to relocate to Waverly. Z’s is well known for their pizza, chicken and breaded veggies, but they have made many upgrades to the rest of their menu that they are eager for their customers to try.
While Z’s has not yet opened to the public due to delays in equipment and remodeling, they look forward to serving up delicious food soon! Follow them on Facebook for an opening date, facebook.com/ZsWaverly.
The Ambassadors also presented TeeUp with a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for the new business which opened in October. TeeUp is an indoor golf simulator located at 120 E. Bremer Ave.
TeeUp has two fully immersive golf simulators that use top of the line equipment to bring you golf all year round. When you arrive at TeeUp, you are greeted by owners Simon & Autumn Cudlip in a reception area featuring a 17-foot long putting area to warm up while you wait. They also offer a selection of beer, soda, snacks and more to keep you refreshed and energized while you play.
Follow them on Facebook, facebook.com/teeupwaverly or check out their website and book your session online at, https://teeupwaverly.com/.
The Ambassador Committee held a ribbon cutting for Bremer Brewing Company located at 102 W. Bremer Ave.
Owners, James and Jade Heine, purchased the building and immediately began renovations to transform the former Water Street Grill location into a highly anticipated craft brewery. Bremer Brewing has several beers to choose from that are brewed right on site, as well as a few other offerings from fellow Iowa brewers. They have plans to offer food and also have an event space available to rent in the upstairs of the brewery.
Current hours are Thursday and Friday: 4-10 p.m., Saturdays: noon-10 p.m., and Sundays: noon-4 p.m. Follow them on Facebook, facebook.com/bremerbrewingcompany or check out their website at, https://www.bremerbrewingcompany.com/.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.