The Lux Trio will be visiting Waverly to share their talent on February 19 in the Narthex of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. They established the trio in 2013 and reside in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lux has performed in a variety of venues such as churches, concert halls, and coffee shops as well as in various locales including the Waverly Chamber Music Series in IA, Schubert Club Courtroom Concert Series, the Lakes Chamber Music Society in Alexandria, Minnesota, and Music Minneapolis, Minnesota.
While listening to this group perform you can feel that their passion for music runs deep. Lux’s repertoire is flexible for just about any venue from coffee shops to concerts! Lux gives back by providing workshops at various schools for music education programs as well as sharing their talents all around the world.
Lux has previously been involved in the Augsburg University Suzuki Talent Education program. They are also currently heavily involved in the Colorado Chamber Music Institute. This group gives a dynamic edge to every piece they perform. We are ecstatic and grateful to have such amazing artists perform for our town. This is an experience you won't want to miss!