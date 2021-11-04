In-person chamber music returns to Waverly. After a year presenting concerts virtually the Waverly Chamber Music Series is pleased to announce its 2021-22 season, featuring face-to-face concerts.
The WCMS presented the first concert of their fifth season Oct. 24 featuring the music of composer Eric Starr as performed by Hannah Holman on cello and Michelle Alvarez on piano. Mr. Starr will be present to introduce a performance titled “A Celebration of Women in History” which will feature music in honor of Vera Brittain and Winifred Holtby, including the widely acclaimed piece “Between the Sandhills and the Sea.” Poetry of Ms. Holtby will be read by Dr. Jennifer Larson.
The season will continue Nov. 14 with a performance by the Artaria String Quartet. Artaria, who recently celebrated their 30th year of chamber performing, is an award-winning group from the Twin Cities.
Internationally renowned “pipa” musician Gao Hong will perform Jan. 23, 2022. A musician who has performed her instrument for audiences worldwide, Hong will present a concert of traditional and modern compositions for the pipa, a traditional Chinese instrument.
Belladonna, a four-women baroque ensemble, will perform Feb. 6, 2022, and will present music written for recorder, baroque violin, baroque cello and harpsichord.
The Neave Trio will return to Waverly on March 6, 2022, to finish out the season. Neave, who performed on the series in 2019, is a resident trio at the Longy School of Music in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and widely is recognized as one of the most exciting piano trios of their generation. They will be an incredible conclusion to the fifth season.
The Waverly Chamber Music Series provides Waverly and the surrounding communities a unique musical experience. Unlike most concerts one hears in large recital halls, chamber music offers a more intimate experience. Historically, chamber music was developed and designed for smaller and more social venues, often taking place in people’s homes. As a result, the offerings of the WCMS strive to create that closer relationship between audience and performer. The audience will also have the opportunity to visit with the performers after each concert.
The first concert for the 2021-22 season was held in the Orchestra Hall at Wartburg College. All subsequent concerts will be held in the Narthex of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Concerts are free and open to the public. As a free-standing and non-affiliated organization, the WCMS depends on the volunteer efforts of their board and on the generosity of those who contribute to the intent of the series as a musical gift for our community.
The chamber series is supported, in part, by the Waverly Community Fund and the Guernsey Foundation, and through the generous support of our patrons. More information about supporting the WCMS can be found at waverlychambermusic.org or by emailing waverlychambermusic@gmail.com.