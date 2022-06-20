The annual public meeting for Waverly Chamber Music Series will be held on June 27, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Narthex of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School. The public is welcome to attend. All WCMS concerts are free and open to the public.
Waverly Chamber Music Series to be held on June 27
Anelia Dimitrova
