The Waverly Chamber Music Series (WCMS) will host Belladonna for an in-person chamber music concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s Narthex.
All individuals with an interest in music are invited to watch the free performance. Guests are encouraged to support the WCMS through free-will donations.
The baroque ensemble was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1993 and has since performed in festivals and music series around the globe. The quartet features Barbara Weiss on harpsichord, Cléa Galhano on recorder, Margaret Humphrey on baroque violin and Rebecca Humphrey on baroque cello.
Belladonna has received recognition for its exciting interpretation of familiar works and colorful arrangements of little-known pieces. Series performances have included appearances at the Seattle Early Music Guild, the National Music Museum (Vermillion, S.D.), the Renaissance and Baroque Society (Pittsburgh) and a New York debut in Merkin Hall.
The quartet has a reputation for its fantastical interpretation of baroque repertoire, informed by their collective experiences playing Latin, contemporary, rock, folk and experimental jazz. Their critically acclaimed album, Folias Festivas, was released on the Dorian label. The program centers around one of the earliest written forms of instrumental dance music — the folia.
For more information, visit www.waverlychambermusic.org or email waverlychambermusicseries@gmail.com.
The mission of the Waverly Chamber Music Series (WCMS) is to bring people together for the enjoyment of community and music by providing high-quality chamber music concerts for Waverly and the Cedar Valley. Support its mission by visiting https://www.waverlychambermusic.org/support-us.