The Waverly Chamber Music Series is hosting a concert featuring Pianist Mei-Hsuan Huang and Violinist Borivoj Martinić-Jerčić. The concert will take place on January 22, at 2 p.m. in the Narthex of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, IA. This concert is free and open to the public.

Pianist Mei-Hsuan Huang received her bachelor’s from The National Taiwan Normal University, her master’s at the Cleveland Institute and her Doctor of Musical Arts at The Ohio State University under full scholarship. Huang is the recipient of the 2019 Steinway Top Teacher Award and 2021 Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame. She is an Associate Professor of Piano at Iowa State University and a member of the Amara Piano Quartet. She has participated in and won many piano competitions, including the USASU International Piano Competition in Tempe, Arizona. Huang regularly performs more than fifty solo and chamber recitals each year all around the globe.