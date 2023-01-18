The Waverly Chamber Music Series is hosting a concert featuring Pianist Mei-Hsuan Huang and Violinist Borivoj Martinić-Jerčić. The concert will take place on January 22, at 2 p.m. in the Narthex of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, IA. This concert is free and open to the public.
Pianist Mei-Hsuan Huang received her bachelor’s from The National Taiwan Normal University, her master’s at the Cleveland Institute and her Doctor of Musical Arts at The Ohio State University under full scholarship. Huang is the recipient of the 2019 Steinway Top Teacher Award and 2021 Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame. She is an Associate Professor of Piano at Iowa State University and a member of the Amara Piano Quartet. She has participated in and won many piano competitions, including the USASU International Piano Competition in Tempe, Arizona. Huang regularly performs more than fifty solo and chamber recitals each year all around the globe.
Huang has a rich history in Iowa. In 2013, Huang performed with the Central Iowa Symphony, Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto with the Iowa State University Orchestra, and Camille Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals with the Des Moines Symphony. She was invited to perform Beethoven’s Concerto No. 5 “Emperor” with the Central Iowa Symphony and Iowa State University Orchestra. Huang has a studio in Ames, IA where she loves to teach high school and university students.
Violinist Borivoj Martinić-Jerčić grew up around music and began violin lessons at the young age of five. He was born in Zagreb, Croatia in 1960. He graduated from Blagoje Bersa Conservatory of Music in 1978 where he received a full tuition scholarship to the University of Michigan. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Violin Performance and in 1984 earned his master’s degree in Violin Performance.
Martinić-Jerčić joined The Phoenix Symphony in 1986; he was named its concertmaster in 1991. In 2005, in Croatia, he was the Artistic Director and Concertmaster of the chamber orchestra “I Solisti di Zagreb”. During his tenure with I Solisti di Zagreb, he performed more than three hundred concerts worldwide and released several CDs.
In 2012, Martinić-Jerčićjoined the String Department at Iowa State University as Assistant Professor of Violin. Every summer he performs as concertmaster of the Santa Fe Opera Orchestra. Martinić-Jerčić regularly appears throughout North America as violinist with the Amara Piano Quartet, the piano quartet in residence at Iowa State University.