The Waverly Chamber Music Series (WCMS) will host Gao Hong for an in-person chamber music concert on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m., in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s Narthex.
Hong, a pipa player and composer, began her career as a professional musician at age 12. She graduated from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing where she studied with pipa master Lin Shicheng.
She has received numerous awards and honors, including first prize in the Hebei Professional Young Music Performers Competition, a Beijing Art Cup, an Asian Pacific Award, and grants and fellowships from the Minnesota State Arts Board, Meet the Composer and the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council.
Hong has performed throughout Europe, Australia, Argentina, Japan, Hong Kong, China and the U.S. in solo concerts and with symphony orchestras and individual musicians. She has performed at many major festivals and venues worldwide.
The concert is free and open to the public; however, guests are encouraged to support the WCMS through free-will donations. For more information, visit www.waverlychambermusic.org or email waverlychambermusicseries@gmail.com.
The mission of the Waverly Chamber Music Series (WCMS) is to bring people together for the enjoyment of community and music by providing high-quality chamber music concerts for Waverly and the Cedar Valley. Support its mission by visiting https://www.waverlychambermusic.org/support-us.