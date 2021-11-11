The Waverly Chamber Music Series (WCMS) will host Artaria String Quartet for an in-person chamber music concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s narthex.
Artaria String Quartet is an award-winning chamber music group from the Twin Cities that recently celebrated its 30th year of performing. Members are Ray Shows and Nancy Oliveros on violin, Annalee Wolf on viola and Patricia Ryan on cello.
The quartet has earned awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, Chamber Music America and the Minnesota State Arts Board for its performance history in chamber music along with its dedication to educating the next generation of musicians in local universities, which includes the creation of the Artaria Chamber Music School.
Artaria continues to concertize across the region at public and private venues, on the radio and on public television. The quartet also directs the Stringwood Summer Music Festival in Lanesboro, Minnesota, and has five self-produced chamber music albums.
All individuals with an interest in music are invited to watch the free performance. Guests are encouraged to support the WCMS through free-will donations. For more information, visit www.waverlychambermusic.org or email waverlychambermusic@gmail.com.
The mission of the Waverly Chamber Music Series (WCMS) is to bring people together for the enjoyment of community and music by providing high-quality chamber music concerts for Waverly and the Cedar Valley. Support its mission by visiting https://www.waverlychambermusic.org/support-us.