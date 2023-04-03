The Waverly Chamber of Commerce held their 47th Annual Awards Celebration on Thursday, March 30, 2023. This year’s awards ceremony was held in the Knights Ballroom at Wartburg College’s Saemann Student Center.
Waverly Chamber of Commerce Main Street Executive Director Travis Toliver welcomed almost 120 attendees from Waverly’s business community to the event before introducing 2022 Board Chair Chris Knudson. Knudson highlighted the chamber’s achievements over the past year and talked about the organization’s new strategic plan before introducing 2023 Board Chair Kristin Vowell, who spoke to the organization’s future under her leadership.
Toliver then introduced the various award sponsors who presented this year’s recipients. The award presenters are listed below, along with the award recipients.
The Wartburg College Community Service Award was presented by Wartburg College President Dr. Rebecca Neiduski.
• The 2023 recipient was Don Meyer for his unexpected two terms as board chair for the Waverly Chamber Main Street Program and leading the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Signs & Designs Distinguished Small Business Award was presented by Owner Melissa Barber.
• The 2023 recipient was Thompson Shoes for their unprecedented 50 years of business in the Waverly community.
The Waverly Health Center Distinguished Large Business Award was presented by Waverly Health Center CEO Jodi Geerts.
• The 2023 recipient was Nestle for the many years of dedication and service to both the Chamber and Waverly community.
The United Equipment Accessories Distinguished Non-Profit Award was presented by UEA Client Relations and Strategic Pricing Manager Thor Larson.
• The 2022 recipient was Waverly Health Center Foundation for their fundraising efforts to help with completing the Center’s recent expansion project.
The First Bank Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by First Bank President Steve Willemssen.
• The 2022 recipient was Dan McKenzie for his lifelong dedication to the community of Waverly.
