The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program was happy to host the free seminar, “Journey to Your Vision” in Waverly on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. 16 participants attended and learned how to help their small businesses grow and overcome challenges.
Thank you to Renewal Iowa for facilitating the event and to the City of Waverly for donating the meeting space as well.
Founded in 1937, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce is a volunteer-driven organization that today encompasses all functions of the Chamber of Commerce, Waverly Main Street Program, and Tourism. The Chamber’s success is made possible through the financial commitment and tireless dedication of hundreds of businesses and individuals working to strengthen the economic vitality and standard of living in the Waverly area. The Waverly Chamber of Commerce is a long-standing member of the US Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.