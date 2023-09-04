The Waverly Chamber of Commerce & Main Street Program is happy to announce it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is spearheaded by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. The goal is to have Iowa’s business community raise awareness and help prevent human trafficking.
Membership in IBAT is open to any business or nonprofit organization that operates in the State of Iowa and shares a commitment to taking steps to promote awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program. Safe at Home is an address confidentiality program for survivors of human trafficking and other violent crimes.
Businesses that join IBAT are asked to complete two tasks each year: “Learn Something,” and “Do Something.” Businesses will commit to “Learn Something” by educating employees, customers, and industry partners on the signs and impact of human trafficking in Iowa. Businesses can “Do Something” by empowering more people to take action to prevent human trafficking in Iowa.
“We are joining efforts with Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking because this issue is too important to ignore,” says Travis Toliver, Executive Director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program. “With over 300 members and downtown businesses, we are leading by example to help spread the word in an effort to get more businesses to join this worthy cause. We can all join hands to learn and do something to bring more awareness to human trafficking.”
IBAT was launched by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in January 2022.
“I’m very pleased to have the Waverly Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program join the army we are building to combat human trafficking,” Secretary Pate said. “By joining IBAT, they’ve shown a commitment to their community and helping others. Together, we can make a huge difference and become a model for the rest of the nation.”
Founded in 1937, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce is a volunteer-driven organization that today encompasses all functions of a Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Program, and Tourism. The organization’s success is made possible through the financial commitment and tireless dedication of hundreds of businesses and individuals working to strengthen the economic vitality and standard of living throughout the Waverly area. The Waverly Chamber of Commerce is a long-standing member of the US Chamber of Commerce and since 1989 the Waverly Main Street Program has been nationally accredited with Main Street America.