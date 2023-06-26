The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.
Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Iowa, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To quality for accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
In 2022, 105 businesses call the downtown Waverly “home.” The Waverly Main Street District is one of the community’s largest employers with 565 jobs, and over 400 people live in the Main Street District. The nationally accredited Main Street Program here in Waverly has amassed over 94,000 volunteer hours since its inception in 1989.
Executive Director Travis Toliver, says, “I am especially proud of Waverly’s investment in its historic Main Street district and our annual accreditation by Main Street America since 1989. This recognition of our organization’s work keeps our community at the forefront of the movement to care for our history and keep Main Streets alive across Iowa and throughout the nation. The future only looks brighter as we continue to discover the treasures here in our downtown and partner with business owners and investors to uncover the beauty and history that exists here in Waverly’s historic Main Street district.”
About the Waverly Chamber of Commerce & Main Street Program
Founded in 1937, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce is a volunteer-driven organization that today encompasses all functions of the Chamber of Commerce, Waverly Main Street Program, and Tourism. The Chamber’s success is made possible through the financial commitment and tireless dedication of hundreds of businesses and individuals working to strengthen the economic vitality and standard of living in the Waverly area. The Waverly Chamber of Commerce is a long-standing member of the US Chamber of Commerce.
About Main Street America
Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach™. Our network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, communities participating in the program have generated more than $101.58 billion in new public and private investment, generated 168,693 net new businesses and 746,897 net new jobs, rehabilitated more than 325,119 buildings, and levered over 33.7 million volunteer hours. Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit mainstreet.org.