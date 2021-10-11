Sipping wine and beer while socializing with friends and co-workers, sharing stories and catching up with fellow business people on the latest news is a fun and relaxing event the Waverly business community looks forward to every year.
Called Vines and Steins, the festive activity is the main fall fundraiser for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and a great opportunity for new and established businesses alike to network in an informal setting.
But this year’s event, which will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, is much anticipated not only because of the atmosphere it creates and for the experiences it provides.
It will mark the return of the event to town, which, like many activities, was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
It is understandable why both organizers and participants are excited to reconnect in a joyful way this fall after the draining isolation caused by COVID-19.
But another reason to celebrate is that this year’s event will mark the 10th anniversary of Vines & Steins, a milestone of great note.
Chamber Tourism and Special Events Director Tiffany Schrage said that this year’s location is new.
In the past, Vines & Steins had been held at the Tendrils Rooftop Garden at the Waverly Health Center, but due to health protocols, it has been moved to the Waverly Area Veterans Post this fall.
“It created new opportunities for us,” Schrage said.
This year’s event will take place on Thursday, another change from previous calendars when it was typically held on Fridays.
In addition to the wine and beer tasting, participants can sample light hors d’oeuvres during the event’s silent auction.
“The auction has something for everyone with items from local donors such as Rada Manufacturing, Meyer Pharmacy, Tiedt Nursery and so many others, along with non-local experience items, such as a weekend in St. Louis, the Children’s Museum, autographed sports memorabilia and more,” Schrage said.
Local wines and beers, including selections from Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, will take center stage.
The sponsors for the event feature some long-time loyal businesses like CUNA Mutual Group, Johnston Financial, Fidelity Bank & Trust, First Maxfield Mutual Insurance, First Bank and Rada Manufacturing as well as first-time supporters like the Peerman Group, which is this year’s headline sponsor; and also Edward Jones Garret Akins, Harold-Reicks Surveying, Cedar Falls Community Credit Union and Mindfulness BodyWorks, among others.
The proceeds of the auction go to such staple chamber events as Christmas On Main, Santa’s Visits, Concerts in Kohlmann, Art Walk and other initiatives that enhance the quality of life in the area. Tickets will be available at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce office for a $25 free will donation.
“These are free events that the community gets to enjoy,” said Schrage, the chamber’s tourism and special events director. “We are really excited about hosting Vines & Steins this year and we are looking forward to the amazing live auction where there is so much to choose from.”