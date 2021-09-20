Travis Toliver, Executive Director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Program, has been appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds to serve on the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative effective Sept. 1 until Aug. 31, 2023.
Toliver is a recent graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Institute for Organizational Management (IOM) and on Sept. 29, 2021, will celebrate seven years leading the chamber and main street program in Waverly. He sits on several state and regional boards for the chamber industry including the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce and the Mid-American Chamber Executives. Before leading as Executive Director, Toliver held operational leadership roles for such hotel brands as Mirage Resorts, Station Casinos, Radisson, Starwood (now Marriott) and Historic Hotels of America.
“I am honored to serve the community of Waverly and our great state through this appointment on the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative. I look forward to finding ways to help better shape the future of our state by supporting and advocating for rural communities and their leaders,” stated Toliver.
Travis has a passion for the Waverly community and his current home state of Iowa. His wife, Dr. Nicki Toliver, is an associate professor of music at Wartburg College; they have twin boys, Carson and Tiegan, who turn four later this month. Toliver is an avid golfer, voiceover artist and vocal musician; passionate about laughing, life, faith, friends, and most of all his family.
In 2019, Governor Kim Reynolds signed the Empower Rural Iowa Act, providing support to ensure vibrant rural communities today and for generations to come. The Empower Rural Iowa Initiative focuses on growing, connecting, and investing in rural communities across the state.