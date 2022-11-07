Waverly Child Care & Preschool is expanding its facility to address its long waitlist for services and the child care crisis in the community.

“It is estimated that 350,000 kids in the state of Iowa do not have access to childcare,” said President of the Waverly Child Care & Preschool board Brian Ramker. “Similar to other communities throughout the state, Waverly lacks the needed child care spaces to support families. This has created a longer waitlist for families needing our child care services.”