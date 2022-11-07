Waverly Child Care & Preschool is expanding its facility to address its long waitlist for services and the child care crisis in the community.
“It is estimated that 350,000 kids in the state of Iowa do not have access to childcare,” said President of the Waverly Child Care & Preschool board Brian Ramker. “Similar to other communities throughout the state, Waverly lacks the needed child care spaces to support families. This has created a longer waitlist for families needing our child care services.”
Construction is underway for Waverly Child Care & Preschool to extend its existing facility which has served up to 400 children a year. The expansion includes six new classrooms, an additional multipurpose room, storage room, conference room, kitchen enhancements and larger parking area.
“Our new multi-purpose room is going to be actually a hardened room,” Ramker told Waverly Newspapers in an interview. “We can’t call it a FEMA approved storm shelter because we don’t have a generator, but this is going to be a reinforced concrete. It is designed for a tornado event. It has a reinforced roof on it. It’s a different roof than what the rest of the structure would have. It’ll have a storm storm shutters that they can close that are also rated...So that’s one thing I think is very exciting.”
“We often hear from area employers that one of the challenges in recruiting young professionals is the lack of child care options available to consider relocating to Waverly,” Ramker said.
The expansion of the child care facility is expected to be complete by September 2023 and will have the capacity to serve an additional 300 children. The expanded capacity would allow the childcare center to absorb its entire waiting list.
The expansion project’s planning dates back to before the start of the pandemic, according to Ramker, and while the child care center did see a dip in attendance in the wake of the pandemic, they are close to returning to their previous numbers.
“We’re seeing a really good trend now,” Ramker said. “Attendance is not quite back to where it was, but it is going way up. We feel really good.”
For Ramker, the expansion project is all about helping the community.
“I think it’s very exciting for the community,” he said. “We’re very excited to eliminate the waiting list. We didn’t need to do this for us. We’re doing this for Waverly. We knew the need was there. We know the support is there. We’ve had so many people come and tell us to do this.”
Waverly Child Care & Preschool is a nonprofit, licensed child care center serving children ages 2 weeks to 10 years of age since 1970. To learn more about the project or support Waverly Child Care & Preschool’s expansion, contact the center at 319-352-4664 or visit waverlychildcare.org.
