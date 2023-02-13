An open house for a new facility in Waverly on Sunday turned into a community reunion and a celebration of its history.
Waverly Child Care & Preschool opened its door widely to neighbors and families to showcase the facility’s expansion and reinforce the commitment of the board and the town to offering quality child care services with a heart.
The nonprofit also kicked off a public campaign to raise $1.2 million in gifts and donations to fund the $3 million project. So far, they have raised $1.8 million, a number they proudly showcased next to the lectern in the main area where the guests had gathered during the open house.
Brian Ramker, the board president, said that donations are welcome but so are volunteers who want to make a difference in the community.
Balloons, flowers from Ecker’s and cookies gave the event a festive feel, along with the enthusiasm of the guests, who heaped praise on the board for forging forward with plans and overcoming such obstacles as the 2008 flood, the subsequent hardship and then the pandemic.
The board went through these fluctuations, which shrunk the waiting list every time, causing them to question the viability of the plans. But they stayed the course, hence the present expansion, Ramker told the audience.
“We have been around longer than the parents we now serve,” he said.
His words underscored the resilience of the project and the character and the determination of the people who continued to carry it forward.
Luann Scallon, the former director, who served since 1985 and retired in December of 2021, sat in the front row at the presentation with her husband, Greg.
She nodded and smiled as Ramker explained the need to divide the leadership post in two parts- a day-to-day operations manager and another person who would handle the public relations and other duties that come with the territory.
“Not everyone can do it all,” Ramker said, in clear reference to Scallon’s contributions.
Later, as she walked through the spacious expansion, along with other community members, Scallon smiled with fulfillment.
“It’s really nice that the plans I helped develop are a building now,” she said. “It’s good for the community, it’s good for the families.”
In fact, it was the families who were at the center of the celebration.
Lindsay Schaapveld, a sixth-grade teacher and a parent of four, gave a powerful testimony of the impact the child care facility had on her family’s life.
“Our infants were welcomed, rocked, and loved,” she said. “Our toddlers were encouraged to communicate in various ways, supported as they learned to walk, and exposed to lots of children’s rhymes and books. Our 3-year olds were supported through potty training, practiced using silverware, and continued learning social skills such as dressing themselves. Our 4-year olds were encouraged to draw, write, play, and sing. Our 5-year olds were set up for success in kindergarten by learning early reading and writing skills as well as figuring out how to navigate centers and dramatic play. Our grade-schoolers learned how to interact with kids from all the different elementary schools, how to play various card and board games, and how to manage their time switching between activities.”
Also attesting to the importance of childcare to the town’s growth and economic development was Connie Tolan the city’s Economic Development Specialist. She said that childcare is one of the top priorities the city had identified as an area of growth.
“With your help, and the help of others in the community, Waverly Child Care & Preschool can thrive,” she said. “When we think about greater numbers of children benefiting through the various programs here, consider how dramatically the benefit multiplies when you consider the parents, caregivers, family members, siblings and more who are positively impacted as well.
“It’s also important to recognize how significantly this expansion projects helps with staffing at area businesses that are struggling to find employees. Availability of childcare is a critical factor when considering a new job. Quality childcare in our community is crucial when it comes to recruiting young professionals to Waverly businesses. Safe, nurturing settings where children grow, play and learn give parents peace of mind, so that they can accomplish their work untroubled by concerns about childcare.”
Strolling through the new rooms and absorbing the excitement of the new environment was a special experience for Sandra Rada-Aleff, who donated the land for the first building, which has served for many years and is now under renovation with the services now all in the new area.
“I am so impressed with what I have seen,” she said.
So was Sharon Abram, who served on the board for 30 years.
“We thought the building was going to be too big,” she said. “It’s wonderful, both of my boys went there.”
Like Abram, Amanda Dixon, an occupational therapist with Northern Iowa Therapy, who was expecting her second baby, was delighted that the facility opened just in time to accommodate her family’s needs.
“I am excited to see the new changes and the offerings,” she said.
Among the visitors was Marianne Waldstein, the effervescent 93-year-old Waverly resident, who jokingly said she was 39. She is the widow of former state senator Arne Waldtsein. At the event, she ran into her daughter-in-law, Edith Waldstein, a former council woman and Wartburg professor and administrator.
Both women were very excited about the new facility and the services that it allows.
Edith Waldstein’s now adult children, Lauren and Eric, both benefited from the center, with Eric starting child care at 2 through 5, and both enjoying after-school programs from ages 5 through 9.
“I’ve looked at various facilities here in Iowa as well as on the West Coast, where we have family,” Edith Waldstein later told Waverly Newspapers. “This facility just exceeds expectations, especially when we make these comparisons.”
Steven Willemssen, the president of First National Bank, who also addressed the audience in the formal part of the event, lauded the project and said the bank was on board with a large gift that helped move the project forward. He said the bank realized that attracting talent to the area in many ways is contingent upon the availability of quality childcare in town and the new facility offers just that.
“We are fortunate and lucky that the expanded services here will attract families,” he said.