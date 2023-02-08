City Administrator James Bronner briefed the Waverly City Council on changes to the budget for the upcoming fiscal year as a result of new legislative bills at various stages of discussion in the Iowa Legislature during the City Council meeting on Monday night.
Because the legislative bills are only in study session right now, their impact is yet to be determined, but City Administrator James Bronner felt the chances of their passing were strong enough to warrant discussion during the meeting.
“The Senate study bill, now Senate Committee bill that went through 49 to nothing to reset the roll back, which will cost us $125,000, the hearing was today in the House,” Bronner said. “I don’t know how it has gone yet. I’ve not heard. We fully expect it to either go through soon or there may be some compromise.
“I honestly wish if it was going to happen, it would just happen so we can know where we’re sitting,” he continued. “So at this point in time, you know, we’re all fund balance driven. We’ve maxed the levies that we have. It doesn’t take much anymore. There’s not much else we can do. Whatever hits we take, whatever additional things you want to fund, come out of fund balance that we really don’t have that much of.”
The council will hold a public hearing to review the proposed budget on Feb. 20, and decisions will be finalized on March 6.
The other two bills that would impact the upcoming budget are both currently in study session in the Iowa Senate. Study Bill 1124, would cap growth going forward, Bronner warned the council.
“I don’t know the exact details on it yet, but there’s verbiage if you were at a certain amount over 100% of your valuation, it would be reduced proportionately accordingly,” he said. “We think it’ll start to suppress increases in valuations statewide.”
The bill would also limit the General Corporate Purpose (GCP), which is a category for what can be done with bonds. GCP has limits, and Waverly’s is $700,000, for a property of its size.
“This bill removed that down to $490,000 which will eliminate both the projects we’re attempting to do this year,” Bronner said. “So we’re waiting to see how that goes. That would be our library model. The funding for that would then be in jeopardy and so would your model of park headquarters.”
The potential change means that the city would not be able to move ahead with the projects without first waiting for a vote from the state Legislature, which would push back timelines. Bronner said he had not heard the rationale for the proposed changes, and said that if the purpose is to mitigate rapid housing inflation, he believes the change would actually worsen the inflation, as it would eliminate growth potential.
The other bill, Senate Study Bill 1125, would remove local option sales taxes in the state, and move to a statewide model where communities would receive a percentage of the state’s total sales tax, which would rise from 6% to 7%.
“That is the discussion of this, that a certain percentage of the total state sales tax will be provided back, supposedly equal to or a little more to what you’re receiving,” Bronner said. “That is the discussion. How many years out? I don’t know.”
Communities would not have the option to opt out of the new policy, were it to become law.
“If your community voted not to have local option sales tax, well tough for you,” Bronner said. “You’re going to get it anyway. Your tax is going to go up.”
In Waverly that would affect local control of the local option sales tax, since decisions to renew it will now be dictated by the state, according to Bronner. It would also affect the local options sales tax bonds that the city was prepared to issue.
“So the official statement is to direct any investors and potential buyers as to possible risks,” Bronner said. “Now, the policy within the state of Iowa has become a risk for us to sell debt because of the uncertainty as to what will or won’t happen in our available funding.”
Any bonds sold would be seven year bonds or short term bonds, according to Bronner.
“As you know, we have another bond in that area that’s paying off the Parkway, which avoided having to tax people and got the amount for $11 million bond,” he continued. “We’ll see how that is affected also.”
Bronner stated that he doesn’t think the bill will be allowed constitutionally to affect things that have already been done, but that going forward, the local option sales tax is gone, without having any sunset period.
The other significant impact of Bill 1125 is how it affects commercial industrial roll backs.
“As you recall, in 2013, they decided to reduce the commercial industrial rollbacks from down to 95% and 90% and it sat at 90%,” Bronner said. “And we showed you earlier this would take it to 85% and then 80% in the next couple of years. That was a devastating loss. And then it’s going to be even worse now at the cost of where everything sits today.”
Bronner warned council that this would reduce the source of how we fund parks, rec, law enforcement, and other services. Because the bills are still moving through the legislature, their final outlook is not yet certain. They could change when going through the Iowa House.
“I’m saying it’s scary,” Bronner told the council. “I mean, it’s legitimately out there. You can go read up on it yourself. And the hard part will be does it go through or not? And that will impact some of the things we’re going to be able to do going forward. As you’re about to embark on revitalizing a downtown park and that pool, which, you know, it’s not free, all these things we want to do now get hit by some of these things because we are limited in what we can and can’t do.”
Bronner told the council that the only thing the city can do is try to move forward as if everything were fine.
“Ours is truly a fund balance issue,” he said. “So this will hit us more or less in our fund balance and there’s not much more that can happen. It’s already there. So we’ll just take a hit in the fund balance, which we’re trying to rebuild.”
Bronner stressed that despite any potential difficulties that the proposed bills might create, the city is well-off financially.
“The other thing is, publicly we’re not broke,” he said. “I wish people would stop saying that. We’re predicting over $1,000,000 in fund balance at the end of this year, assuming things go as bad as we think. We are not broke. I just don’t have as big a savings account, we’ll call it, as I’d like to have for us to be as comfortable as we were.”
Still, the bills pose potential obstacles for the city as they try to move forward with budgeting for the new year.
“If they go through, neither one is beneficial for local government,” Bronner said. “It ties our hands further.”