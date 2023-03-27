Following a public hearing, the Waverly City Council voted 7-0 to approve the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
City Administrator James Bronner provided a summary for the council of various changes that had to be made to the budget following a miscalculation the state made regarding rollbacks, which had a large effect on the city’s budget.
“We’ve talked a number of times about the mistake that the state made with their rollback calculations in November,” Bronner said. “Then the legislature in the last month or so decided to correct those which there was a lot of opposition to because of the timing. There’s a lot of cities that already finished their budgets by the time they corrected them.
"For us, the City of Waverly, the correction itself, when the recalculations were done, resulted in a decrease of $13.5 million in taxable valuation for our residential properties, which resulted in a $112,000 reduction in revenue from taxes that we were anticipating, and that increased the levy by 20 cents by itself.
"Just that reduction in the correction that happened. And so we had shown about a 2% growth this year for properties. That reduction took us to a negative 0.3% growth. We were actually less valued than we were last year by over a million dollars. So while it doesn’t seem like a whole lot that 54 point whatever it is, 54 point whatever, that’s the implication for us in this city and proportionately that’s what’s happening across the state.”
Bronner warned the council that budgeting in the coming fiscal years could prove difficult as well, with more impactful legislation coming from the state government.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “And this is not the end of it. I think the next year or possibly two years could be just as challenging depending on what is passed by the end of April or May or whenever the session closes. So it’s just kind of what we’re facing right now.”
Council member Matthew Schneider pointed out that despite the $112,000 reduction in tax revenue, the city remains strong financially.
“If you look at Waverly, I think we’re as prepared as we can be,” he said. “I mean, our debt went to 80% capacity, down to 50%. We were almost 80% down to what, 53%? So we’re in a great position there. Our infrastructure is in a good place. So if we do need to drop off more optionals, we can and I think that’s a good place to be in.”
In addition to passing the budget, the city council passed a resolution authorizing the City of Waverly to contribute funds to various non-government entities identified through the budget process.
In a change from previous years, these entities, which include the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Organization, Grow Cedar Valley, the Waverly Senior Center, the Heritage Days Committee, the Sister City committee, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation and INCORG, would be required to provide an invoice detailing what funds are being used for.
Bronner told the council that the change is in response to pushing from Auditor of State Rob Sand. Funds going to these nongovernmental entities would be used for tourism or public benefit.
Council member Rodney Drenkow mentioned that in personal discussions with Sand, the auditor had admired the city’s practice of having a council member sit as a liaison with the boards of non-government entities that receive appropriations.
“He was very impressed with that and thought that was a very good thing to do,” Drenkow said.