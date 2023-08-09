The Waverly City Council approved on Monday a special election in the fall on the usage of the local option sales and services tax revenues by a vote of 6-0 with Rodney Drenkow absent.
The purpose of the special election, which will take place on Nov. 7, is to determine whether or not to amend the language of the local options sales tax so that some of its funds may be directed towards the local golf course and the pool.
Currently, the funds may be used for “streets and bridges; trail, river or park related improvements and infrastructure; and public safety vehicles and related equipment,” according to documents provided to the council.
“As we’ve discussed through the budget multiple times before the legislature ended, we were hoping to provide a new aquatic center pool system, a new clubhouse to the golf course as we purchased that outright to get that and a whole slew of other things we wanted to do,” City Administrator James Bronner said during the council meeting. “Instead of taxing 100% for those, which I don’t think is a good idea at all, we are looking at trying to utilize some local option sales tax because all of those items bring in a lot of people from outside the community. So the community itself should not be the only one spending for them.”
Bronner said that he felt it was important to distinguish the golf course and the pool from the park because the state law does call out each specifically for general corporate purposes.
“We felt it necessary to not make the assumption that it would be called a park because a golf course, while it is greenspace, is not a park,” Bronner said. “The pool, while it is in the park, is not specifically a park. We wanted to get that crystal clear with the bonding attorneys that we have that approved by the public.”
Should the measure be approved, it would be used to offset taxes for the pool and golf course taxes, Bronner said, though it wouldn’t be determined until next year whether they would budget for the pool and golf projects separately or together.
“First and foremost, we want to see if we can get this additional funding source through this vote, from the public,” Bronner said. “I don’t know that there is going to be a really good option if we don’t, because directly taxing, while we have the capacity to do it, I don’t like, I don’t think it’s a good idea. I think it puts a lot of burden on just the community when others will certainly utilize this from across the area.”
If the vote to change the use of the local option sales and services tax revenues passes, the change will take effect on July 1, 2024.