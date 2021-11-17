Within weeks of the Iowa Legislature approving the new set of redistricting maps for the legislative and congressional districts, the Waverly City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would reset the town’s five wards during Monday’s meeting.
As part of the process, a public hearing will be held during the Dec. 6 council meeting prior to the second reading of the ordinance. A third reading could be waived at that point to be sure the new map is enacted by the end of the calendar year.
Just like the state’s legislative and congressional districts, the five wards in Waverly are adjusted every 10 years based on data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. City Attorney Bill Werger told the council four members of the city staff utilized a computer program to adjust the borders of each ward.
One of the most significant changes is in Ward 3. Currently the smallest in area, the edits broaden the centrally located district to include all of Wartburg College.
Right now, students who live in the dormitories along the north side of Fifth Avenue Northwest would fall in Ward 5. Now, the northern boundary runs along Fifth Avenue until it reaches the eastern property line of the college, where it then runs north to the railroad tracks just south of Seventh Avenue Northwest.
Then at 12th Street, the border runs back south to Fifth Avenue, where it follows to another railroad track, where it runs east along Second Avenue Southwest and then follows the property line of Waverly Health Center and Memorial Park to Fourth Street Southwest before heading north to Second Avenue, east to First Street, and then at West Bremer Avenue follows the Cedar River to the Rail Trail.
Meanwhile, Ward 1 gains some of the area to the west of Fourth Street Southwest. The western border includes the railroad tracks that run near the Waverly Municipal Golf Course until 10th Avenue Southwest, and then it follows that street until the city limits. The northeastern boundary follows East Bremer Avenue, which shifted an area between Bremer Avenue, Second Avenue Northeast and Eighth Street Northeast into Ward 2. The dividing line between Wards 1 and 2 also turns south at 20th Street Southeast, with the area to the east included in Ward 2.
Ward 4 now includes some of the newly annexed area on the west side of town, namely the former Champions Ridge site and farmland that will be the future west-side elementary school. Meanwhile, Ward 5 has a slight shift in its northeastern border toward the river and Adams Parkway.
Werger said that the staff members working with the software found that it was simple to redistrict the five wards.
“You click on certain voting blocks, and you can color them a different way,” Werger explained. “You can put them in different districts. You can move everything around and play all day long if you want…”
“We didn’t. We had other work we had to do,” City Administrator James Bronner cut in, to laughter from the dais.
The attorney continued that the group tried to utilize geographic features, like major highways and streets, to establish the boundaries for each ward.
Werger added that city officials tried to create the wards to account for growth over the next 10 years. He said that Ward 3, as it is “landlocked” may not grow as much as the other four.
“All four of us did it on our own, and then got together and showed each other what we had,” Werger said. “They were all very, very close in the way they were set up.”
He said the most difficult to configure was the southern end of Ward 3. He said there was a higher density of population in some of those city blocks, making it hard to move around on the computer.
“We were trying to get cohesive districts that made sense together,” he said.
At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider said that the new map would bring Ward 3 closer to balance with the rest of the city.
Werger added that city staff believes that the other four wards have much potential for growth, which would then allow Ward 3 to expand north-south when the 2031 redistricting is made.
“We didn’t want to make any weird gerrymandering things anywhere, because we didn’t need to,” he said. “As long as we were able to get those balanced pretty well, the way we set up the districts, I think they turned out pretty well.”
The new districts would be effective as of January for the 2022 election.
There was a brief discussion about the possibility in a future redistricting to reduce the number of wards from five to four and have a third at-large seat. Mayor Adam Hoffman said if that were the case, whoever would be the Ward 3 councilman, currently Rod Drenkow, would not be kicked out but be converted to the third at-large council member.
“My thought behind it was … 10 years from now… having Ward 3 dispersed among the other four and would make the mapping easier in the future,” Hoffman said. “Otherwise, Ward 3 would keep growing as the rest of it grows.”
Drenkow was against that idea.
“I think Ward 3 has some significant reasons why it should be retained as a ward, because it is a very cohesive group that presents a particular constituency, a particular part of the city that is not — no more modern development,” Drenkow said. “It has the older part of the city. It has the straight north-south, east-west blocks. It has the older sewage and water lines.
“Everything in it has particular challenges that may not be true in other parts of the city. I think if you cut up Ward 3 and put one quarter in each of the other four wards, you would dilute any kind of voice that Ward 3 would have in having those kinds of things addressed by the city.”