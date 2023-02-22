The Waverly City Council is considering raising the city’s sewer, water, and solid waste rates in the coming fiscal year.
The council voted 6-0, with Rodney Drenkow absent, to pass the second reading of three ordinances amending the rates during their meeting on Monday night.
According to documents provided to the council, the proposed sewer rate shows a 10% increase in fees for the 2023-2024 fiscal year beginning in June and a 2.5% increase for 2024-25. The proposed water rate would increase 3% for both 2023-24 and 2024-25. The solid waste rate increase will be based on a standard equation. The increases would be effective in June and payable in July of each year beginning in 2023.
March 6 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall has been set for a public hearing for all three rate increases. Later in the March 6 meeting, the resolutions will be up for a third and final reading, after which point they would be published.
The additional revenues are needed to compensate for fixed inflationary expenses; to finance the Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements project and its associated operating expenses; to finance future projects; to cover for lost cellular tower revenue and to meet bond coverage requirements, according to the documents.
“Some of the biggest costs are the costs of steel with all the water main repair,” Justin McGlaun, public works director, told the council during their meeting on Monday.
A typical household, using 600 cubic feet of water per month, will pay an additional $4.26 in 2023-24 and $1.20 in 2024-25 for sewer per month and $0.84 in 2023-24 and $0.90 in 2024-25 for water per month for each of the annual increases.
Increased rates for solid waste are not based on a percentage increase, but on a standard equation to provide consistency in charges. The rates would be calculated as monthly dumpster fee (fee based on size of the dumpster) + monthly volume charges (volume of the dumpster multiplied by the number of times emptied per week, multiplied by 52 (weeks per year) divided by 12 (months), multiplied by $6 — CY solid waste fee or $0 — CY cardboard fee) + monthly trip fees (number of scheduled trips per week multiplied by 52 (weeks per year) divided by 12 months), multiplied by $5 — trip fee) equaling the total monthly fee.
This is meant to provide a consistent means of billing for dumpster services.
From 2007 through 2016, sewer rates increased by an average of 2.5% each year. There were 5% increases from 2017 through 2020 and 10% increases in 2021 and 2022 in anticipation of the wastewater treatment facility improvements, according to the documents.
Water rates increased by 2.5% from July 2007 through June 2017, and were increased to 5% in July 2017 and 2018 to finance the 2.5 miles of water main replacement under Bremer Avenue in 2017 and 2018. There were 2.5% increases in 2019 and 2020, but rates remained steady in 2021 and 2022.
“Three percent seems to be commendable in this environment,” Councilman Matthew Schneider said referring to the water rates.