Waverly City Council heard two resolutions on first reading at their meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, with each passing by a vote of 6-0, with Heather Beaufore absent.
The first resolution would repeal the current Chapter 64 of the City Code, entitled Weeds, and replace it with a new Chapter 64 Weeds. The new chapter would designate all properties within city limits in one of three property maintenance tiers, according to documents provided to City Council.
Tier one properties will include all developed residential, commercial and industrial properties that do not have a tier two or three permit. These properties will be required to keep all grasses and/or weeds to a height of eight inches or less.
Tier two properties will include undeveloped residential, commercial and industrial lots, as well as developed properties with a tier two permit. These properties will be allowed to maintain grasses and/or weeds to a height of approximately 24 inches, although they must maintain a five foot buffer area from neighboring tier one properties, and must keep their properties free of noxious weeds.
Tier three properties are primarily agricultural in use, stormwater retention/ detention areas, or prairie grass and wildflower areas. Anyone wishing to apply for a tier three permit must submit a maintenance plan to be reviewed by Leisure Services and Community Development staff. These properties have no height requirements for grasses and/or weeds, but must be kept clear of noxious weeds and volunteer trees, brushes, and other vegetation.
All residential lots granted tier two or three permits must keep their front yards maintained as a tier one property. These changes do not affect property owners’ ability to landscape with decorative grasses or other plantings.
Primary and secondary noxious weeds, as defined by the Iowa Code, include quack grass, perennial sow thistle, Canada thistle, bull thistle, European morning glory, horse nettle, leafy spurge, perennial pepper-grass, Russian knapweed, buckthorn, palmer amaranth, butterprint, cocklebur, wild mustard, wild carrot, buckhorn, sheep sorrel, sour dock, smooth dock, poison hemlock, multiflora rose, wild sunflower, puncture vine, teasel, shattercane.
The second resolution would amend the City Code to make it unlawful to park or leave any vehicle unattended on the east side of Sunset Street between Second and Fourth Avenues SW, on the west side of Iowa Street between Second and Fourth Avenues SW, and on the northside of Third Avenue SW between Sunset Street and Iowa Street. Current ordinances allow only two hour parking on these streets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from September through May.
According to documents provided to City Council, this change is because of a high number of area complaints that high school students and other visitors have been violating the current ordinance, causing an unsafe congestion of vehicles on both sides of the streets, which is compounded by buses using the streets to exit the area. This is seen as dangerous to drivers, pedestrians, and residents. Some vehicles will occasionally block or hinder residents from entering or exiting their driveways.
Because vehicle traffic in the area can sometimes be even greater at night during school activities, the new new provision would be enforceable 24 hours per day during the year.
Both resolutions are expected to be passed through their second and third readings at the City Council’s meeting on Monday, Aug. 15.