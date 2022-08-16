prairie grass

The prairie grass area by SE Elementary is an example of a tier three property

Waverly City Council heard two resolutions on first reading at their meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, with each passing by a vote of 6-0, with Heather Beaufore absent.

The first resolution would repeal the current Chapter 64 of the City Code, entitled Weeds, and replace it with a new Chapter 64 Weeds. The new chapter would designate all properties within city limits in one of three property maintenance tiers, according to documents provided to City Council.