During their Aug. 28 study session, members of the Waverly City Council discussed a staff report prepared by Chief of Police Richard Pursell on the potential of authorizing the City of Waverly, in accordance with its police, to deploy or erect Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) systems for capturing images and video of motor vehicles that violate traffic laws.
The report establishes the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street SW as the potential top location to have a camera installed, with the next most-likely locations being the intersection of Fourth Street SW and 29th Avenue SW and the intersection of Fourth Street SW and 10th Street SW, based on an analysis of the streets with the greatest traffic in Waverly and with the highest number of red-light violations and speed violations over 10 mph higher than the limit.
The ATE systems would use camera and vehicle sensors to make images of vehicles that are speeding or running red lights. According to the report, the images, which would include license plates of offending vehicles, would then be forwarded to the police department, where the police would make a final determination. Once a violation is determined, a notice would be issued to the registered owner advising the vehicle had been involved in a traffic violation and the owner is liable for payment of a civil fine. The vehicle owner would be given the opportunity to refute the claimed violation in writing or in person with a member of the police department, according to the report.
According to the report, the public safety benefits of ATE systems have been demonstrated by jurisdiction in Iowa and across the county, and are efficient ways to enforce traffic laws as correct reckless driving behavior.
The report cites data from the Iowa DOT crash analysis tool which shows that there were 642 reportable accidents in Waverly from 2018-2013 involving 1,157 vehicles. Among those accidents were 132 broadside collisions, which ranked as the second most frequent crash collision. Because the cameras would be installed at intersections, one of the goals of the ATE installation would be to eliminate these kinds of accidents, according to the report.
Should the city council determine that any location along Fourth Street SW or Bremer Avenue should be considered for ATE, the City of Waverly would submit an “Application of Approval of a Traffic Control Device” for each location to the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT), and would need the IDOT to agree with the justification and authorize any use of ATE systems along the corridors.
“I’m puzzled by why we wouldn’t want to at least explore something that potentially adds to the safety in the city,” Councilwoman Ann Rathe said during the study session. “I think the only people who have to worry about this are the people who speed. I think that a camera, and data, and something that captures ten miles over the speed limit is much more objective than an officer, who could let you off with a warning. If our chief, who’s hesitant about this, sees this as potentially something that could improve public safety, I think we should explore it.”
Mayor Adam Hoffman took a poll at the end of the discussion to see which council members thought the idea of ATE systems should be further explored. Council members, Julie Meyers, Brian Birgen and Ann Rathe said yes, Rodney Drenkow and Tim Kangas said that they had a lot of concerns that would have to be addressed, but were open to further exploring, Heather Beaufore said she had many concerns and would prefer to see alternatives explored, and Matthew Schneider said no to further exploration of the idea.