City of Waverly, Iowa
Regular Meeting,
City Council
Monday, June 6, 2022
7:00 PM at City Hall
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for June will be announced at the meeting.
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the City thereunder.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 22-75, a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $180,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (General Fund).
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on an Ordinance providing for rezoning of multiple City of Waverly properties to reflect the current use of the properties.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1105, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of multiple City of Waverly properties to reflect the current use of the properties.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from MSA Professional Services, Inc. for the Waverly Comprehensive Plan, Bike & Pedestrian Trail Plan, and Park & Open Space Plan Project for the amount of $12,000.00.
2. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Taxiway Connector 2022 for the amount of $3,284.00.
3. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $2,545.50.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the SRF Sponsored Project for the amount of $484.48.
5. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $24,625.65.
6. Pay Request from Gridor Construction, Inc. for the WPC Facility Improvements for the amount of $425,656.05.
7. Class E Liquor License for Casey’s General Store #1649.
8. Class C Beer Permit for Kwik Star #286.
9. Cash Disbursements for April 2022.
10. Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor Permit for:
Casey’s General Store #1649 & #3763
Fareway Stores, Inc. #561
Hy-Vee
Kwik Star #286, #707 & #752
Liquor & Tobacco Outlet
Walgreens
Wal-Mart
J. Regular Business.
1. Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) presentation
2. Review of the Waverly Utilities 2021 Audit
3. Resolution 22-76, a Resolution approving the amendment to the Development Agreement with 1859 Ventures, LLC pursuant to Resolution 22-64.
4. Resolution 22-77, a Resolution approving an audit agreement with Williams & Company P.C. for the next three years.
5. Resolution 22-78, a Resolution setting June 20, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers at City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing on the adoption of the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan for Bremer County, Iowa.
6. Resolution 22-79, a Resolution authorizing the Phase 2 Architectural and Structural Services from Farnsworth Group for the Building Renovations at 117 1st Street NE.
7. Resolution 22-80, a Resolution accepting the Citywide Asphalt Patching – Spring 2022 as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 1 as the final pay request.
8. Resolution 22-81, a Resolution approving a one-year Microsoft Outlook 365 agreement between Bergan KDV and the City of Waverly.
9. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1104, an Ordinance amending Chapter 44, Planning and Zoning Commission, of the Waverly Municipal Code by amending Section 44.1.
10. First Reading of Ordinance 1106, an Ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of Waverly, Iowa by repealing Chapter 34, Hazard Mitigation and River Use Commission; Chapter 35, Personnel Board; and Chapter 48, Cable Television Commission.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Monthly Financials April, 2022
2. Senior Calendar June, 2022
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment