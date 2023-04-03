During the Waverly City Council’s study session on Monday, March 27, the council narrowly passed a resolution in support of efforts from the Board of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District to revise school policies relating to student behavior. The resolution passed by a vote of 4-3, with council members Julie Meyers, Brian Birgen, Rodney Drenow and Heather Beaufore voting in favor and council members Tim Kangas, Ann Rathe and Matthew Schneider voting against, reasoning that it isn’t the place of the council to approve or disapprove of the actions made by other governing bodies.
The school board has recently been working on revising their student conduct policies after alleged incidents that led to two foreign exchange students leaving the school.
The resolution says that “the City encourages and supports the work of the Board of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District to address these issues with meaningful reforms in revising policies for student behavior, providing real and meaningful consequences for the violations of those policies and making the fair and effective enforcement of those policies by the school administration a high priority.”
Don Meyer, the governor of Waverly’s Rotary District for the current Rotary year, addressed the council to provide some background on the incident at the school.
“I am required to follow several protocols in terms of establishing and filing of report investigations and those things involved in getting to the incident that involved our older youth exchange students recently,” Meyer told the council. “Our youth exchange team, our family that hosted our student and myself worked closely with the school administration, and our investigations were made, reports were filed, investigations were completed, and as we worked through that process, did we see room for improvement on behalf of the school district?
“Yes, we did. In the end, though, did we see that the school administration or the school district is taking action to improve themselves also? Yes, and that’s what we feel really, really good about. In my view, regardless of where anyone stands on the issues involved, regardless of any judgment anyone may have on those involved, I applaud our school district for taking action to get better to improve themselves.”
Council member Drenkow, who represents Ward 3, said that the impetus for the resolution was a desire to “support the dialogue that they [the school board] have and let them know that the school is an important part of the city and that we want them to know that we support the decisions that they make.”
Ultimately though, the council was divided on whether the city should be making any statements to the school board at all, whether they were in favor or not.
“I’m torn about this resolution,” Rathe, an at-large councilwoman, said. “I’m totally in agreement that children should not be bullied regardless of who they are. What I’m torn about is whether we should have a resolution pertaining to school board business because I think they have an elected body to guide the school district in resolutions of their own policies and procedures of their own. And certainly the school district is an important part of our city. But I’m very concerned that us weighing in on an issue that they are, it sounds like, making strides toward resolving sets a precedent that could invite more resolutions on our part, supporting or opposing their business and vice versa. And I worry about that. Whether we want to start that trend.”
At-large council member Schneider also stated that he was uncomfortable with the proposed resolution.
“I kind of put myself in the shoes of school staff or maybe even parents,” he said. “I wouldn’t want this resolution to come before the city and be passed. It could be perceived a lot of different ways. So, yeah, in my opinion, I just don’t think it’s something we should be involved with.”
Council members on both sides expressed that they don’t want to come off as trying to pressure the school board to act in a particular manner.
“I understand what you’re saying, you know, we don’t want to make it look like we’re telling the school board what to do,” Drenkow said. “The intention here is not to tell the school board what we think they should do. The intention here is to say, you know, that there is a problem. We think there’s a problem, and we support the school board in their obvious efforts to address the problem which they’ve already taken some steps to do.”
Other council members, such as Tim Kangas, who represents Ward 5, felt that passing the resolution came with an unintended subtext of telling the school board what the council felt was the right action in the circumstances.
“I’m still very hesitant about being out of our lane on it, and the statement about ‘we’re not telling them what to do,’ but we are because we’re telling them to make meaningful reforms, to have real consequences, to have policies that are enforced,” Kangas said. “So we are telling them what we want them to do. We’re not just saying we support your efforts. We’re telling them, ‘make reforms.’ That’s where I’m uncomfortable with that. That’s that extra step beyond just saying we support your efforts to address these issues.”
During the discussion, Waverly mayor Adam Hoffman chimed in to say that regardless of how the council voted, having the discussion during the meeting would allow the school board to know how the council felt.
Supporting council members agreed on the importance of being mindful about how they interact with other governing bodies.
“When I first saw this on the agenda, I was a little uncomfortable with it for the same reasons that Ann expressed, just apprehensive about it, I guess because I think it is important that we stay in our lane,” Meyers said. “But after reading the resolution, I felt better in that my feeling is it’s doing what has already been expressed. It’s saying we support what the school board is trying to do and we acknowledge the importance of healthy schools in our community and so I feel okay about it now, but I do think we have to be very mindful that we are going to get into a habit of stepping into everybody else’s business and maybe I need to make a resolution about that.”