Waverly City Council has voted to approve an agreement with BerganKDV to improve the city’s cyber security. The service will cost a monthly fee of $5,500 with an annual increase of 3% for the next 36 months.
The resolution passed by a vote of 6-0 with Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas absent.
“This will help to establish better training for staff and all of us as we’re working forward, so it was kind of a necessity to get this done,” City Administrator James Bronner said during the city council meeting on Nov. 7.
BerganKDV will provide proactive and reactive onsite and offsite maintenance for users and supported devices, a premium support code for the city’s team, 24/7 response for supported devices, remote monitoring and alerts, VCIO services, patch management on Microsoft and third-party software, device management, phone support, third-party vendor cooperation, the Elevate Toolset for security training, the Elevate Endpoint Detection & Response, and a vulnerability scanner, according to documents from city council.
“I know there’s other firms that can do this, but we’ve been with Bergan for a while now, we’ve worked through a lot of things,” Bronner said. “We’re just trying to continue to finish out a lot of our projects in this time period before we look at possibly other avenues for IT, but we did need to get better cyber security training in place and this will accomplish that.”