The Waverly City Council passed two resolutions on Monday voicing their opposition to the proposed Navigator pipeline which would run through Bremer County. This is the first time Waverly’s City Council has taken up one of the most pressing issues in the county.
The first resolution was a letter of support of the Bremer County Zoning Ordinance previously drafted by the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, and the second was a letter of objection addressed to the Iowa Utilities Board, objecting to Navigator’s request for approval which would allow construction of the pipeline as proposed.
Both resolutions passed by votes of 6-0, with Tim Kangas absent.
According to documents provided to the council, the main factors leading council to write in support of the Zoning Ordinance are the questions of potential risks to public health in the event of a pipeline rupture; impingement upon privately owned lands; risk to the environment and detriment to future land use and economic development. The council supports the efforts of the proposed ordinance to ensure that a pipeline would not interfere with any existing land uses in the county, and would minimize the risk to the health and safety of citizens, environments, agricultural productivity and economic development in the county.
The letter of objection to the Iowa Utilities Board, which is the governing body which will either approve or reject Navigator’s application for construction of a pipeline, is to demonstrate the council’s objection to the construction of the pipeline.
The council cites the potential rupture of a pipeline allowing dissemination of CO2 into the local atmosphere; proximity to Waverly’s two new elementary schools and housing developments; the spacing of emergency shut off valves which would be 20 miles apart; the potential to affect economic decisions regarding property near the pipeline; the coexistence of underground tiling on county farmland and the lack of exhaustive studies on the efficacy of such pipelines as reasons to oppose the pipeline’s construction.
These resolutions are somewhat more symbolic than effective, as council member Rodney Drenkow, a lawyer, pointed out during Monday’s meeting, since the council does not have the power to implement any changes.
“I have to say, before I read the information… I wasn’t sure how this directly impacted us, since it doesn’t go within city limits,” council member Ann Rathe said. “However, then I started reading the documents and looking online at some of the incidents that have happened with other CO2 pipelines. There was an incident in Mississippi a couple of years ago that was quite tragic. And where there was a rupture or a leak in a pipeline like this, it was a different purpose for the pipeline than what this pipeline is going to be for, but that made me really think about the potential impact on our city, not just that citizens might directly be sickened or injured, but that our first responders, our fire department, our ambulance crew, etc., are going to be responding if something happens to this pipeline. And one of the most tragic parts about the incident in Mississippi is that the local first responders had no idea how to respond.”
She continued, “I think it’s important for us to think about ourselves not as an island with regard to an issue like this, but as part of the county. And I haven’t heard from anyone in favor of this actually. But we’ve heard mainly from people who are worried about safety, about the environmental impact potentially of this project as well as issues of eminent domain, too, which are complicated.”
Jerry Dove, the chair of the Bremer County Planning and Zoning Commission, attended Monday’s meeting to give his perspective on the zoning ordinance the council was supporting.
“We tried to come up with an ordinance that focuses on the things which we have some authority on, economic growth and the direction of economic growth, both physically and fiscally and of course, the safety of and well-being of the citizens of Bremer County and protection of sensitive areas,” he said. “So the ordinance is to attempt to protect all those things and the rights of Bremer County.”