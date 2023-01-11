The Waverly City Council passed two resolutions on Monday voicing their opposition to the proposed Navigator pipeline which would run through Bremer County. This is the first time Waverly’s City Council has taken up one of the most pressing issues in the county.

The first resolution was a letter of support of the Bremer County Zoning Ordinance previously drafted by the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, and the second was a letter of objection addressed to the Iowa Utilities Board, objecting to Navigator’s request for approval which would allow construction of the pipeline as proposed.