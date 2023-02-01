Golf Course Sign

Waverly City Council voted to acquire the Waverly Golf Course & Country Club’s real estate during their Sept. 12 meeting.

 File photo

Waverly’s city council discussed budget for the Waverly Municipal Golf Course and pro shop during their budget study work session on Saturday, providing some insight into the financial side of how the city will run the course since its acquisition of the Waverly Golf Course and Country Club last September. The proposed revenues and expenditures for the golf course and pro shop show an operating loss for each.

According to documents provided to the council for a study session, the primary goal for the golf course in the next year is to maintain and improve the course in a manner which blends function with aesthetics and provides a pleasurable experience to challenge both the beginner and accomplished golfer while contributing to the natural beauty of the city.