Waverly’s city council discussed budget for the Waverly Municipal Golf Course and pro shop during their budget study work session on Saturday, providing some insight into the financial side of how the city will run the course since its acquisition of the Waverly Golf Course and Country Club last September. The proposed revenues and expenditures for the golf course and pro shop show an operating loss for each.
According to documents provided to the council for a study session, the primary goal for the golf course in the next year is to maintain and improve the course in a manner which blends function with aesthetics and provides a pleasurable experience to challenge both the beginner and accomplished golfer while contributing to the natural beauty of the city.
The objectives listed to help the city achieve these goals are the continuation of the tree replacement plan using money from their tree campaign with the goal of reducing safety concern areas by this fall; the removal of pavers on the steps of #3 tree and putting a level cement top to be completed by this fall; working with the Public Works Department to fill potholes in the entrance road and the parking lot; removing volunteer willow trees from the Industrial Park pond; and working with staff and engineers on the design of a new golf maintenance facility building.
The goal for the pro shop in the next year, according to the documents, is to provide a leisure facility that offers programs for all ages and abilities with excellent customer service and value to all users.
The objectives listed for the pro shop are to analyze the effect of an increased food and beverage operation on golf course participation and revenues by December of 2023; to solidify the working budget of the Waverly Country Club by December; and to determine the factors needed to complete a concept for a new pro shop by June 2024.
The proposed revenues for the golf course for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which factor in revenue streams from local/regional grants, season tickets, daily admissions, handicap fees, season trail fees, donations, reimbursements, insurance settlements, sales/fuel tax refunds, sale of assets, bonds proceeds, and transfer from general and reserve show $490,600 of revenue. This is less revenue than the course saw in the previous three fiscal years which totalled $560,378 in 2020-21; $554,299 in 2021-22, and projects $680,740 for 2022-23, though the projected revenue for the club over the last fiscal year is higher than the projected $616,800 from their previous budget.
The overall expenditures of the course on the proposed budget are $507,968, factoring in salaries and wages, FICA/Medicare, IPERS, group insurance, unemployment compensation, workers compensation, uniform allowance, dues/memberships, training, travel and conference, building maintenance and repair, grounds maintenance, beatification/tree replacement, vehicle operation and fuel, operational equipment repair, electric/gas utilities, telecommunications, legal expenses, equipment rents/leases, technology services, contract services, chemicals, minor equipment, office supplies, operating supplies, capital expenditures, and loan payments.
The proposed expenditures, which are significantly lower than the projected expenditures from the last fiscal year which total $669,988, would put the golf course at an operating loss of $17,368.
Likewise, the proposed revenue from the pro shop of $376,000 would not be enough to offset the proposed expenditures of $519,269, and would put the pro shop at an operating loss of $143,269.
Revenues for the pro shop would come from rental fees, federal, state and local grants, golf lessons, programs, gift certificates, donations, reimbursements, sales merchandise, concessions, beverage sales, food sales, fines, court fines, bond proceeds, and transfers. Expenditures would come from personnel costs, dues/memberships, training, building maintenance and repair, vehicle operation/fuel, operational equipment repair, electric/gas utilities, telecommunications, advertising/recruiting, printing and publishing, rental equipment, renting/leasing land and buildings, technology services, licenses/permits, processing fees, contract management, refunds, contract services, merchandise resales, minor equipment, office supplies, operating supplies, postage/shipping, concession supplies, beverage supplies, youth golf supplies, and food supplies.
Despite the proposed bottom line being in the negative, many of the proposed expenditures are influenced by a lack of specific knowledge, given that this is the first fiscal year in which the city will own the country club, according to Garrett Riordan, the Leisure Services director for the city of Waverly.
The documents specify that there are unknowns about the building maintenance and repair, the condition of operational equipment that might need to be repaired, the cost of electric/gas utilities, and beverage and food supplies, the exact numbers of which are yet to be determined. Food and beverage supplies were based on numbers from the club over the last year merely as a starting point, according to the document.
“It’s a best guess, hopefully we’ll have more to go off of next year,” said Riordan.
There was strong optimism during the study session that the city would be able to beat the proposed numbers which were estimated from the pro shop’s operation under previous ownership.
“I guarantee you we’ll do better than this,” City Administrator James Bronner told the council. “Based on what the club had, didn’t have, we have a whole different structure when it comes to food, a different methodology, alcohol, everything is different. We just put in what I hope is the worst case scenario. I know it’s a tough number to look at. That first year’s going to be a learning year. We will do better than this, no question.”
Council member Matthew Schneider echoed Bronner’s sentiments.
“It’s nice taking over an operation where you know you can do better,” he said.