On Monday night, the Waverly City Council is expected to vote whether to purchase the Waverly Golf & Country Club’s real estate and personal property for $108,000.

The Waverly Golf & Country Club, sometimes known as the Waverly Municipal Golf Course, has already been operated by the city in recent years using public funds and city staff, according to documents prepared for the council. The acquisition of the country club and golf course property would allow the council to consider the golf course when planning the redevelopment of neighboring Memorial Park, which is already in the planning process.