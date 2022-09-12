On Monday night, the Waverly City Council is expected to vote whether to purchase the Waverly Golf & Country Club’s real estate and personal property for $108,000.
The Waverly Golf & Country Club, sometimes known as the Waverly Municipal Golf Course, has already been operated by the city in recent years using public funds and city staff, according to documents prepared for the council. The acquisition of the country club and golf course property would allow the council to consider the golf course when planning the redevelopment of neighboring Memorial Park, which is already in the planning process.
The course shares a long boundary with Memorial Park, and the current cart shed is often accessed by car from the park. According to council documents, Memorial Park is often subject to errant drives from the golf course, which hit fair buildings and limit the use of the park in areas nearest to the course. Memorial Park also sees overflow parking from golf events, due to the inadequate size of the golf course parking area, according to documents.
Controlling the golf course would allow the council to include it in discussions of how to redevelop Memorial Park, documents state.
The country club’s board and membership have already voted to approve the sale, given that they receive certain commitments from the city regarding the property’s future use.
The city would be committing to maintaining an 18-hole golf course, paying the country club’s outstanding debt, up to $108,000, and building a new pro shop and facility, including a bar, restaurant with liquor sales and sufficient space to host golf tournaments with post-tournament meals.
Under the proposed agreement, personal cart usage on the course would be allowed, and rental space for personal carts would be provided as well. Daytime and evening golf leagues would be available. Services would remain open during any building projects.
In recent years, the country club has struggled to operate financially, according to documents. Currently, it has two outstanding debts to First Bank and the US SBA that totaled about $108,000 when discussions began about the city purchasing the club. The current facility has been deteriorating for a number of years, particularly the infrastructure, and isn’t easily accessible, with many levels connected only by stairs, according to documents.
There are many opportunities for revenues to be raised on the golf course, according to documents. The golf course itself is public, but many of the tournaments and leagues played on it are limited to country club members.
There are opportunities to conduct city sponsored outings, events, leagues, and tournaments. The city’s source of revenue would be from golf memberships, green fees, and cart rentals, though the city would not control food and beverage sales. Combining these would allow the city to maximize revenues, particularly with Waverly’s PGA pro, Jordan David, in charge.
The sale, as presented, would allow the country club to complete operations through the end of the 2022 calendar year.
Typically, the club closes from January through the beginning of March, which would allow the city time to transition into the new arrangement.
The Country Club board is willing to allow city staff to monitor the club’s financial operations through the remaining months of the year.
The current agreement has a deadline of Sept. 16 for the City Council to approve, which makes the Sept. 12 meeting the council’s last chance to vote on the subject. Should the council not agree to the purchase before Sept. 16, the agreement would be null and void, although it could be accepted by the Country Club again at a later date.