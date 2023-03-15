Waverly City Council is set to consider rescinding the dedication of Tagalong Trail and Heritage Hollow as city streets and vacating the rights of way to the new owner of lots 125 through 147 of Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition at their next meeting on March 20.
The street right of ways of Tagalong Trail and Heritage Hollow had previously been dedicated to and accepted by the City of Waverly, though no public improvements or private development of the addition have taken place since the dedication, according to documents provided to city council.
The city entered into an agreement with the previous owner of the lots, Echo Development Group LLC, that provided that all public improvements would be the sole responsibility of Echo Development Group, LLC and not the city. These lots have now been acquired by JNJ Investments, LLC, who have requested that the street dedication be rescinded and the rights of way included within the recorded subdivision and minor plat be vacated and conveyed to JNJ Investments, LLC until public improvements are completed, at which time the streets would be rededicated to the city of Waverly, according to the documents.
Rescinding the dedication would restore ownership of all property in the final plat of the Centennial Oaks Golf Club addition to a single owner, which would allow the addition to be developed in accordance with the original final plat by the owner, or would allow the owner to replat the addition with the city’s approval.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended to the council 4-0, with three absent, to rescind the acceptance of the street right of ways and to vacate and convey those rights to JNJ Investments, LLC.
Should the ordinance pass its first reading on Monday, the city council would set April 3 as the date for a public hearing.