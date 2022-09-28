City Council will convene again on Monday, Oct. 3, for a public hearing on the Cedar River Park ballpark project and the approval of several resolutions.
Following the typical roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, and approval of prior meetings’ minutes, the council will introduce their new guest councilperson for the month of October, Carolina Wilson.
The business of the evening will begin with a public hearing for the review of plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated costs for the Cedar River Park Baseball/Softball Development - Phase Three project. The third phase of the project focuses on the vertical infrastructure, such as dugouts, press boxes and bathrooms, which will complete the project and make the fields truly playable. After all comments from the public are heard, the hearing will be declared closed, and City Council will consider the proposals they have.
Currently, according to the city council agenda, the council is planning to review bids for dugouts and handrails to be built by Cardinal Construction of Waterloo for $257,300, a bid for a maintenance building and alternate #1 for prefinished wood siding by Steege Construction of Waverly for a total of $186,700 and a bid for press boxes, restrooms and concession stands and alternate #1 by Matt Construction of Sumner totaling $611,000.
Following the public hearing, the council will move into their Consent Calendar where they will vote to approve funding for four items without discussion, unless requested. Monday’s consent calendar includes a pay request from WHKS for Waverly Water Pollution Control Facility improvements for $20,689.19, a pay request from WHKS for Waverly State Revolving Fund sponsored project for $1,572.48, a pay request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Baseball and Softball Complex at Cedar River Park for $1,084.50 and a pay request from MSA Professionals, Inc. for the Waverly Comprehensive Plan, Bike & Pedestrian Trail Plan, and Park & Open Space Plan project for $20,000.
City Council will also hear five resolutions at the meeting. The first would approve an Isolved software contract with a 12-month term for COBRA administration and authorize City Administrator James Bronner to sign for the City of Waverly. The city’s current insurance advisor, PDCM, recommended Isolved after it was learned that their agreement with Waverly does not currently include COBRA administration.
The second resolution would accept the Cedar River Park Bid Package two project as complete, by approving a change order for a $10,638.97 decrease, and approving a final payment of $102,696.44 to Cardinal Construction of Waterloo.
The third resolution would set a public hearing during the council’s meeting on Oct. 17 to approve a lease agreement between the City of Waverly and the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Association with the city being the lessor.
They will also hear resolutions approving the bid for the Kohlmann Park parking lot paving project for $15,900 from James Concrete of Waverly and approving contracts, bonds, and a certificate of insurance from Steege Construction in Waverly totaling $327,195 for the Parks Maintenance Building Remodel Project’s first phase and authorizing the mayor to sign the contract.
The meeting will conclude with reports from the minutes of the Historic Preservation Commission and the Board of Adjustments, before any staff updates and comments from the city council members and mayor are heard.