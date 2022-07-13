Waverly City Council is moving to retain the portion of the city code that directs the use of cable television fees next Monday, following a public hearing during the City Council meeting.
The decision is in response to an ordinance that has been in the process of amending the city code by repealing Chapter 34 (Hazard Mitigation and River Use Commission), Chapter 35 (Personnel Board) and Chapter 48 (Cable Television Commission). The ordinance repealing these chapters has passed two readings, the most recent on June 20, and should it have a third reading approved during the Council’s meeting on Monday, July 18, would become law.
With this repeal in the works, City Council is looking to retain only the ninth section of Chapter 48, which deals with franchise fees. According to documents from City Council, this section authorizes City Council to annually deposit 50% of all cable franchise fees paid to the City of Waverly into the City’s general fund. Previously, the remaining 50% of cable franchise fees paid to the city were retained in a separate account designed for the purpose of financing the duties and mission of the Cable/Television Commission.
With this commission being repealed along with Chapter 48 of the City Code, the remaining 50% of fees shall instead be retained in a designated account to be used to facilitate the operation of the public, educational, and government channels provided by franchise certificate holders. This will include the cost of equipment, production and public broadcast of meetings and activities for city council, commissions, boards and other public groups of the city, and maintenance and operation of city websites.
“We eliminated the communications commission, but when we did that we also eliminated that breakdown which we are now putting back into another section of the code,” said Council member Rodney Drenko.
The Franchise Fees segment of the city code would now be a part of Chapter 59 (Cable Television Franchise).
Typical procedure would be for City Council to approve the reading of this ordinance at three different meetings, allowing it to pass into law, but City Council will move to suspend the rules and move directly to a third and final reading following a second reading at Monday’s meeting.
Mayor Adam Hoffman told Waverly Newspapers that “the final reading suspension is a common practice for matters that have not received any opposition.”
This would allow City Council to pass the ordinance repealing chapters 34, 35 and 48 later at Monday’s meeting without taking away the franchise fees portion.
The first reading of the Cable Television Franchise ordinance passed by a vote of 7-0 at the City Council’s meeting on July 11.
“This chapter in the code helps us to manage the funds that we receive the way that we always did when we still had the cable commission,” City Clerk Carla Guyer said during last Monday’s City Council meeting.