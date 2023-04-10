The Waverly City Council on April 3 voted down a resolution to approve a site survey of right of way property adjacent to 101 39th Street NE for consideration of the site for a new Waverly welcome sign. The vote was 3 to 3 with Julie Meyers absent.
Council members Ann Rathe, Brian Birgen and Matthew Schneider voted for the proposed survey, while Heather Beaufore, Rodney Drenkow and Tim Kangas voted against.
The survey to determine whether the property adjacent to 101 39th Street NE is feasible for a new welcome sign was proposed because a sign in the new location would have greater visibility, according to documents prepared by William Werger, the city’s economic development coordinator.
The existing welcome sign on the east entrance to town is located off the right of way on top of the hill adjacent to Titan. The sign has lost some of its visual impact with the new commercial development and the nearby Bremer County Fair sign, according to the document.
The new sign would have been located on Elsamiller Electric’s property, and Elsamiller had been working with the city to determine if this was feasible for a sign. The survey would have determined how much grading would be necessary in the right of way and what it would take to move existing utility lines within the right of way. It would have cost the city $1,100 to have the survey performed.
Council member Drenkow, who represents Ward 3, told the council that he couldn’t support the resolution because he doesn’t support putting up any new welcome signs in Waverly.
“Looking through the material that we received from a year or two ago and the anticipated costs for the ‘Welcome to Waverly’ signs, replacing the ones that we currently have, their estimation was at that time $45,000 per sign plus a $15,000 contingency for a whole project of well over $200,000 for four signs,” Drenkow said. “We already have three ‘Welcome to Waverly’ signs. They’re not that old. They’re in good shape.
“I understand that in a perfect world and with unlimited funding, yeah, we could probably update them, but I think that at this point they’re still functioning as well as we would expect them to. I’m not aware of any substantial damage to the signs and the fact we already have signs. It’s not like putting this money into something that we don’t already have. This is just basically updating projects that we have already finished. And to me, that’s not the highest priority use of these funds that I think that we can come up with.”
Council member Kangas, who represents Ward 5, said that the primary issue for him was the proposed location of the new sign.
“My concern was just kind of the location because the one that we’ve got right now, this is actually moving it back more into town than on the edge of town than where the current one is,” Kangas said.
Werger told the council that other locations had been considered over the next mile or two in either direction, but that it wasn’t easily developable.
“You've got the fairgrounds that are going in and there’s a waterway and then there’s I mean, there’s no good location to put it,” he said. “If you go to the next highway or next gravel road, it kind of is going uphill.”
With the tied vote, the resolution has been voted down, and the survey will not be performed.