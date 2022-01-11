The City of Waverly Leisure Services and Public Services staff are currently trimming trees in the city right-of-way for clearance. This will continue over the next several months.
Crews are working in District 4 in the northwest area of the city. The map below shows the district divisions. The map can also be found on the City of Waverly website at http://www.waverlyia.com/leisure-services/departments/vegetation-management/tree-trimming/default.aspx.
Any tree hanging over the sidewalk or street will be trimmed in accordance to the Waverly City Code, which states: “Trees should be trimmed so that all branches will be at least 16 feet above the surface of the street and at least 8 eight feet above the sidewalks.”
Trees that are on private property are also covered by the same city code in terms of clearance. Please have vehicles removed from under the trees during this time. Thank you for your cooperation.
If you have questions regarding this process contact Leisure Services at 352-6263.