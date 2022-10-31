Playing with Puppets
Playing with Puppets
Presented at no charge by the Bremer County Genealogical Society
Nov. 5, 10 a.m. Waverly Civic Center
Patricia Coffie has been playing since 1970. She has made her moving mouth puppets and developed a way to re-purpose stuffed toys too. She remains pleased by the action and interaction with kids and adults everywhere.
She will do a 20 minute show for the Bremer County Genealogical Society on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. at the Waverly Civic Center.
All 3rd and 4th grade students are invited to enjoy the stories. No stage, no ventriloquism—just fun with hand puppets.
There will be a drawing for one puppet to be given to a third grader and one for a fourth grader.
The puppets are long-lasting, washable fun.
Whole families can come on in for the fun.
This is part of the enrichment provided by the Bremer County Genealogical Society as members share their time and talents and bring other talents to the community.
